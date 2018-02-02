70-year-old man, dog killed in Colleton County house fire

Authorities say a 70-year-old man and a small dog died in a house fire in Round O Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 20000 block of Augusta Highway and caused the roof of the house to cave in, according to Colleton County Fire/Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

Family members at the scene identified the victim as Billy Lee.

Emergency crews learned about the fire after someone who was driving by the house saw it engulfed in flames and then called authorities.

The caller told responders that the home was fully involved.

According to fire officials, firefighters found the man near the front door.

"Traffic on busy Augusta Highway was down to one lane for several hours," CCFR officials said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."

SLED is investigating the incident, McCroy said.

