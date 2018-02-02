SLED investigating fatal house fire in Colleton Co.

Colleton County authorities say one man died after they responded to a fatal house fire Friday morning.

A man, 70, passed away after the fire in the 2000 block of Augusta Highway caused the roof of the house to cave in according to Colleton County Fire/Rescue chief Barry McRoy.

Someone was driving by the house, saw it engulfed in flames, then called authorities. SLED is investigating the incident, McCroy said.

The fire was reported at 6 a.m. via the Colleton County Fire-Rescue's Twitter account.

As of shortly before 9 a.m., crews remained on the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

