New Berkeley Co. hospital comes one step closer to completion

A rendering of the new Roper St. Francis hospital in Berkeley County (Source: Roper St. Francis)

Construction on a new hospital coming to Berkeley County is almost finished.

Crews will place the final beam on Roper St. Francis Berkeley Hospital Friday at 12 p.m.

It's located on a 90-acre campus at Carnes Crossroads, where Highway 17A and 176 intersect and is expected to provide 285 jobs.

The building spans 140,000 square ft with 50 beds and healthcare services including 24-hour emergency department, cancer care, cardiology, diagnostics, endocrinology, maternity, orthopedics, pulmonology, surgery and therapeutic services.

