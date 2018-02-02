BCSO: Man out on bond for Charleston Co. attempted murder re-arrested with drugs in car

A man who was out on bond for attempted murder in Charleston County was re-arrested Thursday because drugs were found in the same car where he was a passenger.

Berkeley County deputies say Perry Raekwin Dashawn Jackson tried to run from a traffic stop when he discarded 1.47 pounds of a substance which tested positive for marijuana. More than $5,000 was also found in Jackson's pockets, the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said.

Jackson's attempted murder charge stemmed from an incident on Sept. 23, 2015 in the county.

