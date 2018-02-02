Lowcountry elementary teacher charged after allegedly placing packing tape over student's mouth

A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.

Avriel Taylor, 24, placed clear packing tape over the mouth of a student, 7, while he was sitting at his desk, according to the affidavit.

Taylor moved the victim's desk near the door to a hallway for being disruptive before the incident occurred, the affidavit stated.

Interviews with three other students corroborated the claim of the victim, the affidavit said. The Charleston County Sheriff's office previously said they were looking into the incident.

The Charleston County School District issued a statement Friday morning:

Charleston County School District is aware of the charge facing Avriel Taylor, who remains on administrative leave.

We do not have any further comments at this time on this matter.

A parent of the child said she was alerted about the incident from other parents who have children in her son's class who recounted what happened.

"I was really in shock. I honestly didn't know how to feel," Shayla Randall said."I was angry. I was hurt. But more so, I was disappointed in the safety of our children at the school."

Taylor told other students that other students would also have tape placed on their mouths if they weren't quiet, according to the incident report.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.