Mount Pleasant Fire Department announces new fire chief

Deputy Mt. Pleasant Fire Chief Mike Mixon will become the new fire chief this summer. (Source: Mount Pleasant Fire)

Mount Pleasant Fire officials have confirmed they have found a new fire chief.

Deputy Fire Chief Mike Mixon will be promoted to fire chief of the Mount Pleasant Fire Department, fire officials have confirmed.

On Friday afternoon, Mixon released the following statement about his new role:

In my 21 years in the fire service, I have been blessed with the opportunity to serve under amazing leadership that have paved my path. I am incredibly honored to be able to serve my community in this new capacity as Fire Chief and look forward to collaborating with the men and women of this Department to serve the citizens of Mount Pleasant in innovative and gainful ways. I thank Mayor Will Haynie, Town Council, Town Administrator Eric DeMoura, and Fire Chief Herb Williams for their vote of confidence in appointing me to this role.

Earlier this month, current Mount Pleasant Fire Chief Herbert Williams announced his retirement after 30 years with the department. Williams oversaw the town's fire department during a tremendous time of growth that included a re-invention of the fire department in 2015 when it added medical response vehicles to its fleet of fire trucks.

Mixon will become chief when Williams retires on June 8.

