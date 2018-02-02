Body recovered from Northbridge identified as missing 20-year-old woman

Charleston County authorities recovered a body from the water shortly before noon in the area of the Northbridge.More >>
Charleston County authorities recovered a body from the water shortly before noon in the area of the Northbridge.More >>
The City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Department wheeling out the first of a two-part traffic monitoring system. The department added nine 60-inch screens and one 98-inch screen. It also includes cameras, infra-rays, and reactionary timing at intersections. Staff is working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to upgrade all signals.More >>
The City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Department wheeling out the first of a two-part traffic monitoring system. The department added nine 60-inch screens and one 98-inch screen. It also includes cameras, infra-rays, and reactionary timing at intersections. Staff is working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to upgrade all signals.More >>
The Charleston Police Department bomb squad has disposed of chemicals which were found at a garage at the Shadowmoss neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >>
The Charleston Police Department bomb squad has disposed of chemicals which were found at a garage at the Shadowmoss neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >>
A Walterboro teenager will be charged in the deaths of two men reported missing from Walterboro earlier this week, deputies say.More >>
A Walterboro teenager will be charged in the deaths of two men reported missing from Walterboro earlier this week, deputies say.More >>
Authorities say a 70-year-old man and a small dog died in a house fire in Round O Friday morning.More >>
Authorities say a 70-year-old man and a small dog died in a house fire in Round O Friday morning.More >>