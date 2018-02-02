Body recovered from Northbridge identified as missing 20-year-old woman

Charleston County Dive Team members on a training exercise found a body in the water. (Source: Live 5)

Charleston County authorities recovered a body from the water shortly before noon in the area of the Northbridge.

The body recovered from the water was positively identified as Alaafia Singleton, 20.

Shortly before noon, members of the Charleston County Recovery Team arrived in the area to conduct a dive training mission, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

While there, they discovered a body floating in the water, he said.

Charleston County dispatchers earlier said the call about the body came in at approximately 10:13 a.m.

Her mother, Faith Singleton-Melvin, says Alaafia lives with her and the day she went missing her daughter left her phone at home.

An autopsy for Singleton is pending. The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

