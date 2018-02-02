Quantcast

Live 5 Investigates: Poisoned at the Pool

By Jessica Arenas, Digital Marketing Manager
A day at the pool sends five kids to the hospital after excessive coughing and claiming they couldn't breathe.

Live 5's Carter Coyle investigates a serious pool hazard you likely never even considered. Find out what you need to know to keep your family safe. 

Live 5 Investigates Poisoned at the Poll, airs Monday at 11 PM

