Candidates, resumes released for Charleston police chief

Charleston officials released the resumes of the final candidates for police chief Friday.

The move comes as the search winds down after former police chief Greg Mullen retired in June 2017. He led the agency for more than 10 years.

Candidates for the job have a wide range of experience in multiple police departments around the country.

Jerome Taylor, the interim police chief of the Charleston police department, has worked there since 1972. From 2009 tt 2017, he worked as Deputy Chief and bureau commander for central investigations. He holds a Masters in management from Webster University.

Kenton Bucker is the police chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, a position which he has held since 2014. Buckner came up through the ranks of the Louisville, Kentucky police department and graduated with a masters degree from Eastern Kentucky in the science of safety, security and emergency management.

Joseph Clark is the Deputy Police Chief of the Norfolk, Virginia police department where he has worked since 1986. He was recently elevated to his current position in January. Clark holds a master's degree in education with a concentration in counseling from Old Dominion University.

The Assistant police chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, Luther Reynolds, is also a candidate. He has worked for the department in 1988 and held his current position since October 2017. His master's degree is in information systems technology from Johns Hopkins University.

Michael Sullivan is the deputy chief of police for the city of Louisville, Kentucky and has a masters in justice administration from the University of Louisville.

The candidates will visit Charleston on Feb. 6 and 7 according to city spokesman Jack O'Toole.

