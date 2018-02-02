Topping out ceremony held for new Roper St. Francis hospital in Berkeley County

A topping out ceremony was held Friday for the new Roper St. Francis hospital in Berkeley County. (source: WCSC)

The hospital will be located on State Road in the Carnes Crossroads area of Summerville.

The 140,000 square foot facility will have 50 inpatient beds and an emergency department.

The hospital will serve the growing Summerville and Goose Creek areas of Berkeley County.

“They’re gonna have easier access, healthcare closer to where they live and work and play,” Roper St. Francis CEO Steve Porter said. “They’re gonna have access to women's services, they’ll be able to deliver in the county without driving long distance.”

Porter says the hospital will employ about 400 people when it opens in the summer of 2019.

A nearby medical office building is scheduled to open this summer.

Roper St. Francis had to withstand a legal challenge from Trident Health to build the hospital.

Trident also wanted to build a hospital in Berkeley County.

The South Carolina Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

