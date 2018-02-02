Judge sets bond for West Ashley H.S. students charged with firearm, drug possession

A judge released two West Ashley High School students charged with firearm and drug possession on personal recognizance bonds.

Kyle Salter, 17, and Leslie Kahle, 17, were arrested Thursday afternoon after drugs and a rifle was found in their vehicles in the school’s parking lot, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Court affidavits state around 9:30 a.m. Thursday Charleston Police K-9 officers were conducting a K-9 sweep of the student parking lot at the request of school officials.

Officers said a K9 alerted it’s handlers to a Ford Mustang belonging to Salter.

Right now Kyle Salter, 17, is going through bond court for his charges (possession of firearm school property, drugs, and drug paraphernalia). #chsnews pic.twitter.com/pHIFShbtAA — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) February 2, 2018

A search of the car found a gram of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the passenger area, court documents state. A .22 caliber rifle was also found in the trunk area of the car.

The same K9 then alerted officers to a Ford Explorer, where following a search an orange tablet was found in the change holder of the center console, officers said.

Leslie Kahle appears in bond court now. Her parents are in the courtroom. She faces charges of drug possession and drug paraphernalia. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/CM2KoOJAVa — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) February 2, 2018

Based on an internet drug identifying resource, the tablet appeared to be Adderall, court documents state.

Francis said drug paraphernalia was also found in the SUV.

Salter is charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and having a weapon on school property.

Kahle is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance schedule IV.

The judge told both students they would more than likely have a hearing with the Charleston County School District regarding the incident.

“If you’re no longer welcomed back at the school, you make sure you get your GED or go to another school and get your diploma,” the judge said.

School district officials say the students will be disciplined per the district's code of conduct policy.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.