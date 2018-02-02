Surveillance images released in North Charleston peeping tom case

He appears to be wearing a hoodie with the words Cocoa Cup 5K on the front. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

The man was spotted on three separate occasions looking into the victim's bedroom window, CrimeStoppers said. (Source: Crime Stoppers)

Crime Stoppers released stills from a security camera in a North Charleston peeping tom investigation.

The organization said on its website a suspicious person was spotted looking through a victim's windows in the Hunley Waters Circle neighborhood.

The man was spotted on three separate occasions looking into the victim's bedroom window between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28, the website states.

Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the surveillance images is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

