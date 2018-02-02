Bomb squad disposes of chemicals found at Shadowmoss home

Charleston Police are investigating a report of a suspicious package in the Shadowmoss neighborhood. (Source: Live 5)

The Charleston Police Department bomb squad has disposed of chemicals which were found at a garage at the Shadowmoss neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Crews determined that the chemicals which were found at a home on Fitzroy Drive were not fit for transportation.

CFD officials say residents in the area likely heard a controlled blast as the bomb squad destroyed the unsafe item.

Officials with DHEC are on scene and are meeting with the owner who they say will be required to contract a commercial hazmat company to dispose of additional chemicals that were determined to be non life threatening.

Five homes in the Shadowmoss neighborhood have been evacuated and several roads are blocked off due to the incident.

Charleston police say the following roads are closed because of the incident.

Glenkirk at Shadowmoss Parkway

Skyeman Drive at Shadowmoss Parkway

Fitzroy Drive at Shadowmoss Parkway

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Officials with the Charleston Fire Department say shortly after 1 p.m. units responded to the area of Fitzroy Drive for an unknown substance.

"A resident in the area was moving items from the garage when they came across old chemicals and notified 911," CFD officials said."Charleston Police responded to the scene and then requested CFD Hazardous Materials Team and the CPD Bomb Squad."

According to fire officials, emergency personnel have isolated the area and evacuated five homes in the immediate area out of an abundance of caution.

"Haz Mat Team and Bomb Squad members are working together to identify the substance, determine the associated hazards, and develop a plan to mitigate the situation," fire officials said.

Glenkirk @ Shadowmoss Pkwy, Skyeman Dr @ Shadowmoss Pkwy & Fitzroy Dr @ Shadowmoss Pkwy are closed to traffic due to an incident @ 2 Fitzroy Dr. Fire, Police & DHEC are on scene Fire Dept is control of the scene. motorists are asked to avoid the area. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) February 2, 2018

