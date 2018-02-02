Ex-NCPD officer Slager transferred to federal custody

The former North Charleston Police officer sentenced in the shooting death of a motorist in 2015 is on his way to a federal prison.

Michael Slager was transferred at 9:30 a.m. Friday from the Al Cannon Detention Center and into the custody of U.S. Marshals, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio.

Slager will be taken to a federal prison to begin serving a 20-year sentence for the April 4, 2015, shooting death of Walter Scott after a traffic stop.

He was sentenced in December after pleading guilty to a federal charge of depriving Scott of his civil rights under the color of law. A plea deal resulted in other federal and state charges against him being dropped.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of life in prison while the defense hoped for a sentence of anywhere from 10 to 12 years for the shooting that was captured on video by a bystander.

The sentencing order issued by Judge David Norton in mid-January stated Norton believed Slager committed second-degree murder, and used sentencing guidelines for that charge in setting the sentence of 20 years.

But Norton said Slager's susceptibility to abuse in prison and the successive state and federal prosecution as well as the "spotless life" Slager led prior to the incident as factors that reduced the length of the prison term.

Slager's defense team filed a notice of appeal for the sentence on Jan. 16.

An appeal date has not yet been set.

