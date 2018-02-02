Quantcast

Lanes blocked on Dorchester Road as crews work accident - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Lanes blocked on Dorchester Road as crews work accident

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Source: AP
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Two lanes are shutdown on Dorchester Road while North Charleston emergency crews work an accident, according to dispatch.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 9000 bock of Dorchester Road near Cannondale Drive.

Two westbound lanes, heading towards Ladson Road, are currently closed, dispatch said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly