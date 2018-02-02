Lanes blocked on Dorchester Road as crews work accident

Two lanes are shutdown on Dorchester Road while North Charleston emergency crews work an accident, according to dispatch.

The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 9000 bock of Dorchester Road near Cannondale Drive.

Two westbound lanes, heading towards Ladson Road, are currently closed, dispatch said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

