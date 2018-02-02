Cops: Summerville police officer, K-9 unit okay after drunk driver crashes into patrol car

Authorities say a Summerville police officer and his K-9 partner were not seriously injured after a drunk driver crashed into their vehicle.

It happened Thursday night when the officer was conducting a traffic stop on a car on North Main Street NB near E. 9th N. St.

According to a report, while the Summerville PD officer was seated in his patrol vehicle, his cruiser was struck from behind by an intoxicated driver which pushed his vehicle forward and into the rear of the car he originally stopped.

"Our police officer’s vehicle was sandwiched between the two other vehicles," SPD officials said."Obviously the collision was violent and it jolted both the police officer and his K-9 partner, but both were not injured seriously."

The officer was transported to Summerville Medical Center for treatment, and he was later released. His K-9 partner was uninjured.

"The driver of the [stopped] vehicle was uninjured and was released at the scene," authorities said.

According to police, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the collision and determined there was sufficient probable cause to arrest the driver of the vehicle who struck the police officer's cruiser.

The suspect was charged with DUI and transported to jail where police say she submitted to a breath test which rendered a return BAC of .18%.

"This incident should serve as a valuable reminder to all of us that DUI is not a victimless crime," Summerville police said in a statement."Our agency was blessed not to have lost our 2 Police Officers, or experienced any deaths. The Summerville Police Department remains vigilant by enforcing South Carolina’s DUI laws and prosecuting offenders to the fullest extent of the law. We would also like to remind drivers to move over when they see emergency vehicles in the function of their official duties to help keep our public safety officials, roadway workers and tow truck drivers safe while they attempt to do their jobs and go home safely to their families."

"The Summerville Police Department would like to thank all of the citizens who stopped to check on our Police Officer, the Summerville Fire and Rescue and Dorchester County EMS for their response," police said."We would also like to thank the nurses, doctors and staff at the Summerville Medical Center for their kindness."

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.