Medication 'Take-Back Tour' to prevent accidental poisonings, abuse

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and MUSC are partnering to collect unused or expired medications.

Every weekend in February, the agencies will conduct a takeback location where people can drop off unwanted or expired medications for safe disposal.

Examples of items that will be accepted are pain medications, ADHD medications, sedatives, and pet or veterinary medicines.

Liquids, needles, syringes and lancets cannot be accepted.

The tour dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday: MUSC Horseshoe, 171 Ashley Ave., Charleston

Feb. 10: New First Missionary Baptist Church, 1644 Hwy. 174, Edisto Island

Feb. 17: Awendaw Town Hall, 6971 Doar Road, Awendaw

Feb. 24: Hollywood Town Hall, 6316 Hwy. 162, Hollywood

The times for each location will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The tour is a collaboration of the MUSC Presidential Scholar Equity Group, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and MUSC Public Safety.

The safe disposal of unwanted prescription medication can prevent misuse by others. MUSC says three in five teens say prescription pain medications are easy to get from their parents' medicine cabinet.

