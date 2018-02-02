Deputies: 18-year-old charged with murder of two Walterboro men

Brandon Ferguson (left), and Alexander Blakeney (right) were reported missing. (Source: Colleton Co. Sheriff's Office)

A Walterboro teenager will be charged in the deaths of two men reported missing from Walterboro earlier this week, deputies say.

Jonathan Shamar Moore, 18, is being charged with two counts of murder, Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton said.

The charges follow the discovery of the bodies of two men who had been reported missing from the area earlier this week.

Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23; and Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28; disappeared Thursday, authorities said.

Their bodies were found in the car Ferguson and Blakeney had last been seen in off Jones Swamp Road in a wooded area Friday morning, Benton said.

Both men died of apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Benton said additional charges against Moore are expected.

Moore was being held at the Colleton County Jail with a bond hearing scheduled for Saturday.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff's Office at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

