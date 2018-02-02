New traffic system plans to alleviate city traffic

The City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Department wheeling out the first of a two-part traffic monitoring system.

The department added nine 60-inch screens and one 98-inch screen. It also includes cameras, infra-rays, and reactionary timing at intersections. Staff is working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to upgrade all signals.

"Thanks to funding from city council and our signal maintenance agreement, we were able to upgrade our entire system," Keith Benjamin said. Benjamin is the director for the City of Charleston Department of Traffic and Transportation. "On the 98-inch screen, it showcases the various intersections, the lights, the traffic patterns and where congestion is. It's going to help us create a better traffic flow throughout the city, help us alleviate, and open the door to new technologies like automation."

Phase two is upgrading the department's computer systems and working with city council on growing the traffic division staff.

"Think about innovative ways we can be thinking about making traffic congestion better for citizens. That means thinking about how people travel on the road, how safe they are, thinking about smart-city initiatives that we can take advantage of to move the city forward," Benjamin said.

The project cost a total of $300,000.

