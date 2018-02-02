Officers continue search for possible witness in I-26 on ramp homicide, release more pictures

Picture of a van whose occupants may have seen what led up to a fatal shooting in Charleston. (Source: CPD)

Picture of a van whose occupants may have seen what led up to a fatal shooting in Charleston. (Source: CPD)

Picture of a van whose occupants may have seen what led up to a fatal shooting in Charleston. (Source: CPD)

Charleston investigators are continuing to search for possible witnesses and released more pictures in connection to a homicide that happened at an I-26 on ramp in downtown Charleston.

Para personas que hablan español haga clic aquí

On Friday night, police released two pictures of a van they say may have witnessed events which led up to a Tuesday night fatal shooting at the I-26 on ramp from Meeting Street.

Police responded to the area on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. for the incident.

According to police, the victim’s vehicle made a left hand turn from Meeting Street onto the I-26 on ramp where shortly thereafter the victim became involved in some type of altercation and was located deceased near his vehicle.

"The victim’s vehicle was located on the on ramp to I-26 partially in the roadway and partially on the shoulder," CPD officials said.

The pictures police have released is believed to be a potential witness who drove past the victim and suspect vehicle on the on ramp moments before the victim was killed.

Investigators said they are attempting to identify the vehicle and its occupants who may have witnessed a portion of the incident.

Charleston police describe the vehicle as a light colored full size panel van with what appears to be a ladder rack on top.

"The vehicle has windows on the front drivers/passenger side doors and rear doors," police said."If you have any information, please contact Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111."

Police found the victim, 48-year-old Dominique Sheppard of North Charleston, near his vehicle.

Sheppard was suffering several gunshot wounds to the chest.

He later died at MUSC on Wednesday morning, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.