Se solicita informacion Sobre un homicidio

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

En la noche del Martes 30 de enero del 2018 aproximadamente como a las 11:30 PM, oficiales de la Policia de Charleston respondieron a la rampa de entrada a la I-26 proveniente de Meeting St. en el area de Downtown en referencia a un homicidio que acababa de ocurrir.

El automovil de la victima hizo un viraje a la izquierda desde Meeting Street hacia la rampa que conduce a la I-26 donde poco despues la victima se vio envuelta en un altercado y luego fue encontrado sin vida cerca de su automovil.

El automovil de la victima fue encontrado en la rampa que conduce a la I-26 proveniente de Meeting St. parcialmente entre la via de rodaje y la via de emergencia.

El vehiculo en la foto de arriba, se cree que le paso por el lado a la victima y a el vehiculo sospechoso en la rampa momentos antes de que la victim fuse asecinada. Los investigadores estan tratando de identificar este vehiculo y sus ocupantes, los cuales podrian haber sido testigos de este incidente.

La descripcion del vehiculo es de una camioneta tipo van de color claro con un estante para llevar escaleras. Este vehiculo tiene ventanas en las puertas del chofer y el pasajero delantero, al igual que las dos puertas traseras.

Si tiene alguna informacion llame a las operadoras al 843-743-7200 o al CrimeStoppers al 843-554-1111.

Informacion additional 

El automovil de la victima (foto de arriba) hizo un viraje a la izquierda desde Meeting Street hacia la rampa que conduce a la I-26 donde poco despues la victima se vio envuelta en un altercado y luego fue encontrado sin vida cerca de su automovil. El automovil de la victima fue encontrado en la rampa que conduce a la I-26 proveniente de Meeting St. parcialmente entre la via de rodaje y la via de emergencia.

Si alguien observo el automovil en la foto de arriba antes de hacer el viraje hacia la rampa que lleva a la I-26 o bloqueando dicha rampa, favor de llamar a las operadoras al 843-743-7200 o a CrimeStoppers al 843-554-1111.

