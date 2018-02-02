Se solicita informacion Sobre un homicidio

Tonight, the search is over for a missing North Charleston woman. The Charleston County Coroner's Office says Alaafia Singleton, 20, was found dead Friday in the water near the Northbridge.More >>
Charleston investigators are continuing to search for possible witnesses and released more pictures in connection to a homicide that happened at an I-26 on ramp in downtown Charleston.More >>
Charleston County authorities recovered a body from the water shortly before noon in the area of the Northbridge.More >>
The City of Charleston Traffic and Transportation Department wheeling out the first of a two-part traffic monitoring system. The department added nine 60-inch screens and one 98-inch screen. It also includes cameras, infra-rays, and reactionary timing at intersections. Staff is working with the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to upgrade all signals.More >>
The Charleston Police Department bomb squad has disposed of chemicals which were found at a garage at the Shadowmoss neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >>
