Dispatch: North Charleston police called to assist with vehicle pursuit

By Michal Higdon, Reporter/Anchor
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County dispatchers confirmed North Charleston police were called in to help Dorchester County deputies with a reported vehicle pursuit.

Officials say the call came in around 12:45 a.m. Saturday along Foxwood Drive. That's just off Dorchester Road.

Details about what happened are still limited. We have reached out to officials for more information.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

