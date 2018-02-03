Dispatch: North Charleston police called to assist with vehicle pursuit

Charleston County dispatchers confirmed North Charleston police were called in to help Dorchester County deputies with a reported vehicle pursuit.

Officials say the call came in around 12:45 a.m. Saturday along Foxwood Drive. That's just off Dorchester Road.



Details about what happened are still limited. We have reached out to officials for more information.



This is a developing story - check back for updates.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.