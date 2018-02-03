Summerville alum Briauna Jones heading to Olympics

Summerville alum Briauna Jones will be traveling to PyeongChang, South Korea to take part in the Olympic Games as a member of the 2018 U.S. Olympic Women's Bobsled Team.

Jones, who ran track and field at UNC Charlotte, has been selected as a replacement on the team. She can substitute for competing athletes during training runs, and is eligible to compete in the event of an injury or illness. If a replacement is needed, the selection committee will reevaluate the teams before making a nomination.

Jones made her first US national team in the 2016-2017 season just months after beginning the sport, and won her first World Cup medal, a gold with Elana Meyers Taylor, in St. Moritz, Switzerland last year. Jones was also named last season's USABS Rookie of the Year.



A native of Summerville, S.C., Jones compiled an impressive resume of awards and records in her time at Charlotte before graduating in 2014. She holds a place on the Top-10 List for the following events: indoor 60-meter dash, indoor and outdoor long jump, indoor and outdoor triple jump, and indoor and outdoor high jump. She was also a multiple-time conference medalist in each of those events, but perhaps her greatest achievement came in 2012 when she helped the program's 4x100 meter relay team earn a trip to the National Championships.



Most recently, Jones served as a volunteer coach with the Charlotte track & field program under Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Bob Olesen.

