Police: North Charleston teen charged with armed robbery after stealing iPhone

A North Charleston teen was arrested on Friday after police say he stole an iPhone.



A judge set 17-year-old Nakeem Keith McClanahan's bond at $60,000 for armed robbery. A judge also said he was to have no contact with the victim or go within a block of the victim's residence.



An affidavit states North Charleston police were flagged down by a man on Jenny Lind Street on January 23. The victim said he arranged to meet with a man to sell an iPhone 6. When he arrived, two men approached his vehicle.



One of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim's chest while the other demanded the phone.



The victim gave them the phone and both suspects fled.



Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify 17-year-old Nakeem Keith McClanahan as a suspect.



The victim was shown a six photos lineup containing McClanahan's picture. The victim was able to identify as McClanahan as the person who demanded the phone.



