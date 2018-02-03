74-year-old North Charleston man charged with trafficking drugs

The search ended Friday for a missing North Charleston woman.More >>
A North Charleston teen was arrested on Friday after police say he stole an iPhone.More >>
A 74-year-old North Charleston man was arrested on Friday for trafficking drugs and other charges.More >>
Charleston County dispatchers confirmed North Charleston police were called in to help Dorchester County deputies with a reported vehicle pursuit.More >>
Charleston investigators are continuing to search for possible witnesses and released more pictures in connection to a homicide that happened at an I-26 on ramp in downtown Charleston.More >>
