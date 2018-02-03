74-year-old North Charleston man charged with trafficking drugs

A 74-year-old North Charleston man was arrested on Friday for trafficking drugs and other charges.

A judge set a surety bond of $90,000, Saturday morning, for three counts of trafficking drugs and possession of a stolen firearm.

A North Charleston Police Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant against William Hay, Jr., at a residence on Navajo Street.



An affidavit states Hay was the only person found in the residence.



After searching the home, officers found a Glock 17C 9mm handgun with an extended magazine. A check found the handgun was reported stolen with the North Charleston Police Department.



Officers also found a bag containing 15.6 grams of cocaine powder, another with an off-white rock containing 10.86 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine and three other bags containing 53.03 grams of heroin.



Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.