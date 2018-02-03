Crews working to clean up after car drives into West Ashley business

First responders are working to clean up after a car drove into a West Ashley business Saturday night.

Emergency units responded to a reported vehicle accident in the 2000 block of Savannah Highway at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a single vehicle drove into the building of Holistic Medical Clinic.

The driver was the only person inside of the vehicle and was evaluated by Charleston County EMS then released.

The business was closed and unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Members from the CFD Urban Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene to assess the damage and provide temporary shoring, as needed, to stabilize and secure the building.

The Charleston Police Department is investigating the vehicle accident.

