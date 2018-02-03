Thousands attend oyster roast to benefit Sullivan's Island Fire Department

Today, the Sullivan's Island Fire Department hosted their 20th annual oyster roast.

The oyster roast supports the Island's volunteer fire department that has been serving the community for over 50 years.

All you can eat oysters is usually enough to bring out a crowd, but on Sullivan's Island crowds come out every year for the oysters and to support the firefighters that help them every day.

"It's definitely grown. We started out even on our fish fry's where we'd make like a thousand or two thousand dollars. But now we're up in the ten thousand and up range," Sullivan's Island Fire Chief Anthony Stith said.

Fire Chief Anthony Stith says the proceeds from the oyster roast has helped to keep this 70-year-old volunteer fire department running.

"All the boat stuff, marine equipment, everything is bought and paid for by the fish fry and the oyster roast," Stith said.

The money is also used for maintenance of the department's fire trucks.

"It's an expensive event to put on because you pay a bunch of money for the oysters," Stith said.

Stith says they are able to make the money back every year. This year, profits will support resources needed for the summer.

"Beach season's coming. The Volunteers buy the jet ski's our rescue boats and that's the main stuff that we'll buy. We always update our equipment and make sure the volunteers have the best equipment," Stith said.

Right now there are about 30 volunteer firefighters working on Sullivan's Island.

Tonight's event featured a spotlight and a jump castle for kids and a good time for the entire family.

Over 1000 people attended the oyster roast.

