CSU comes up a basket short against Gardner-Webb

Charleston Southern rallied from a 14-point second half deficit to force a tie but Gardner-Webb’s Patrick Zeck scored on a tip-in with 11 seconds remaining to lift the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a 63-61 win Saturday at Paul Porter Arena.

CSU (9-14, 4-8 Big South) trailed 45-31 at the 15:02 mark before methodically chipping away to nearly hand Gardner-Webb (12-13, 7-5 Big South) its first home loss. Down five with less than a minute to play, Christian Keeling hit a three-pointer and the Bucs forced a turnover shortly after the ensuing in-bound pass to knot the score at 61 apiece on Cortez Mitchell’s steal and layup with 40 seconds left. On GWU’s last possession, though, Zeck followed up an errant runner from David Efianayi to provide the difference. Keeling’s shot in the lane at the buzzer fell short on CSU’s final trip, allowing GWU to improve to 10-0 at home.

CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh was proud with the resolve his team showed to nearly overcome a tough shooting night that saw the Bucs connect on just 39 percent overall and 5-of-18 attempts from downtown.

“It was an incredible effort by our guys and they showed tremendous tenacity,” Radebaugh said. “We did a great job in the second half to carry out our game plan defensively and hold them to 33 percent from the floor. We had tremendous desire and want-to to win this game but came up just short against a good team on their home court.”



-per Charleston Southern Athletics