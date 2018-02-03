Bulldogs bested by Tigers in shootout

Dexter McClanahan had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists Saturday night and Savannah State powered past South Carolina State 111-99 for the Tigers' seventh straight win.



Savannah State (11-13, 8-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) pushed its lead into double digits for good with a 13-4 run that made it 84-70 with 9:41 left.



The Tigers maintained a half-game lead over North Carolina A&T (7-1) in the conference standings.



The Bulldogs (8-16, 4-5) led for most of the first 10 minutes of the game, but Savannah State had a 10-0 run during the middle of the period and took the lead for good at 36-34 with 4:18 left in the half.



Zach Sellers added 18 points, Austin Dasent scored 15, Alante Fenner 14, Ty'lik Evans 13 and Jahir Cabeza 10 for Savannah State.



Patrell Rogers had 26 points, Damani Applewhite scored 24 and Donte Wright 16 for South Carolina State.