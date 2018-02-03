Goose Creek teen charged in connection with shooting outside Summerville movie theater

Ryan Schwein, charged in reference to the shooting in the parking lot of the Movies 16. (Source: Summerville PD)

One person has been arrested after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.

Ryan Schwein, 18, was charged with attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the incident.

When officers arrived on-scene at the Movies 16 at Azalea Square, the victim stated his friend, Schwein, tried to rob him and shot him in the right bicep.

Two witnesses stated in the incident report that they drove to the theater to see a movie with Schwein. When they arrived, he was standing in front of the theater and got in the witness' car. Schwein told the witnesses he was parked in the back.

The group drove to the back of the theater when one witness then got into the Schwein's car with the suspect and the victim. Schwein then told the victim to give him his cell phone and wallet, the incident report stated.

He then proceeded to put a small black revolver to the victim's head, according to the incident report.

The victim refused to hand over anything and Schwein told him that he would "shoot your girl", the report said. Schwein then shot the victim according to the incident report and the victim, as well as the witness, jumped out of the vehicle to run away.

Police responded to the initial call at approximately 10 p.m. Saturday.

