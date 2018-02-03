Man shot outside Summerville movie theater

Police say one person is in custody after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.

Police responded to a reported shooting in the parking lot of the movie theater at Azalea Square at approximately 10 p.m.

One person was wounded in the incident and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

That victim is expected to recover, authorities say.

Police have not yet released the name of the person who was taken into custody or whether charges have been filed.

