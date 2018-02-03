Summerville police investigating after shooting, injuries reported

Summerville police are investigating a shooting that has left one man injured.

Just before 9 p.m. officers responded to the parking lot of Movies 16 in Azalea Square for a report of a shooting.

One victim was discovered to have been shot and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A suspect was located by officers and placed in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

