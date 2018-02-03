Bond denied for 18-year-old Colleton Co. murder suspect

The search ended Friday for a missing North Charleston woman.More >>
The search ended Friday for a missing North Charleston woman.More >>
Bond was denied for an 18-year-old accused of murdering two people.More >>
Bond was denied for an 18-year-old accused of murdering two people.More >>
Summerville police are investigating a shooting that has left one man injured.More >>
Summerville police are investigating a shooting that has left one man injured.More >>
Today, the Sullivan's Island Fire Department hosted their 20th annual oyster roast.More >>
Today, the Sullivan's Island Fire Department hosted their 20th annual oyster roast.More >>
First responders are working to clean up after a car drove into a West Ashley business Saturday night.More >>
First responders are working to clean up after a car drove into a West Ashley business Saturday night.More >>