Bond denied for 18-year-old Colleton Co. murder suspect

Bond was denied for an 18-year-old accused of murdering two people.

Bond was denied for Johnathan Moore and bond was set at $1,000 on a separate gun charge.

The charges follow the discovery of the bodies of two men who had been reported missing from the area earlier this week.

Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23; and Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28; disappeared Thursday, authorities said.

Their bodies were found in the car Ferguson and Blakeney had last been seen in off Jones Swamp Road in a wooded area Friday morning, Benton said.

Both men died of apparent gunshot wounds, deputies said.

According to the court's website, Moore was on probation for burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.