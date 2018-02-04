Charleston County deputies respond to stabbing in North Charleston overnight

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says it "appears that the Amtrak train was on the wrong track" that led to the deadly train crash and derailment that claimed the lives of two Amtrak employees and sent 116 more to area hospitals in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
Charleston County deputies responded to a stabbing in North Charleston early Sunday morning.More >>
Police say one person is in custody after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.More >>
Bond was denied for an 18-year-old accused of murdering two people who had been reported missing last week.More >>
First responders are working to clean up after a car drove into a West Ashley business Saturday night.More >>
