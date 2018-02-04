Charleston County deputies respond to stabbing in North Charleston overnight

Charleston County deputies responded to a stabbing in North Charleston early Sunday morning.



Deputies arrived at the 7700 block of Nellview Drive around 3 a.m. When they got there, they observed a male victim laying in the front yard with a stab wound to his stomach.

The victim was taken to Trident Medical Center in serious condition.



Detectives are actively investigating the incident.



