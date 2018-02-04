Firefighters blame faulty wiring for N. Charleston house fire

Crews responded to a home in the 2600 block of Cardinal Circle on Sunday morning. (Source: Live 5)

Firefighters say their investigation revealed faulty wiring was the cause of a house fire Sunday morning in North Charleston.

Crews responded to a home in the 2600 block of Cardinal Circle at approximately 10:02 a.m.

First responding units reported smoke and fire showing from the attic, according to North Charleston Fire Marshal Cindy Killette.

The fire was contained to the attic and one other room and was under control within 10 minutes, she said.

Killette said faulty wiring in the attic was the cause.

A battalion chief on the scene said no injuries had been reported, but crews remained on the scene at 11 a.m. and working to make sure any hot spots were out.

