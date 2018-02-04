Firefighters blame faulty wiring for N. Charleston house fire

The National Action Network said Monday it is confident a Charleston County Sheriff's investigation into a violent arrest will lead to justice.More >>
The City of Charleston Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
Police say one person has been charged after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.More >>
Firefighters say their investigation revealed faulty wiring was the cause of a house fire Sunday morning in North Charleston.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently looking for a man wanted in connection with a domestic dispute.More >>
