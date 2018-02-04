Firefighters: No injuries reported in N. Charleston house fire

Crews responded to a home in the 2600 block of Cardinal Circle on Sunday morning. (Source: Live 5)

Firefighters say no one was hurt in a house fire Sunday morning in North Charleston.

Crews responded to a home in the 2600 block of Cardinal Circle.

A battalion chief on the scene said no injuries had been reported, but crews remained on the scene at 11 a.m. and working to make sure any hot spots were out.

There is no word on a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

