Portion of King St. reopened after flagpole falls from building

A portion of King Street was closed while first responders removed a flagpole that fell down, police say.

King Street between Liberty Street and Wentworth Street was closed until the fallen flagpole and vehicle were removed.

The flagpole fell from the S.H. Kress Building at 281 King Street.

A driver suffered a minor injury to the forehead, but was alert and conscious, Charleston police said.

