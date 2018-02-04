Lowcountry bars ready for Super Bowl crowds

People in the Lowcountry are getting ready to watch the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots will face off the Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m.

Some Charleston area bars are preparing for the large crowds for the big game.

Patriots and Eagles fans are confident in their teams.

"I think it's going to come down to the second half, Patriots may be nervous in the first half but with the halftime adjustments I don't think it'll be much of a question," Patriots fan Nathan Henigan said.

Eagles Fan Shannon Ross believes this is their year for the win.

"I'm hoping for a close game, nobody likes a game to go extremely one way, I definitely think our Eagles are going to come out on top," Ross said. "I'm waiting for it, I'm so ready."

Many Lowcountry Patriots Fans plan on watching the game at Charleston Beer Works in downtown Charleston.

Alana Miller is the marketing director at Charleston Beer Works.

"The Super Bowl is not an anomaly for us," Miller said. "We are going into it how we always go into NFL Sunday, get our head on straight make sure we have the products that we can have ready for all these very excited people."

Eagles Fans say D.D. Peckers in West Ashley is the place to be.

Derek Harris is the co-owner of the restaurant.

"We plan on doing more wings than we've ever done before so we brought in three extra fryers we put up tents outside, my fans are over here," Harris said. "We brought in servers that used to work here years ago, we are ready."'

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls.

"Don't get too rowdy when you lose," Henigan said.

While the Eagles are hoping to win its first one tonight.

"Oh my gosh you just don't even know we've been waiting for this for along time," Ross said. "We had our chance against the Patriots a while back and we're just ready to do it again."

