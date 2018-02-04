The benefits of filing your taxes early

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
portion of King Street was closed while first responders removed a flagpole that fell down, police say.
Some people may think April 15 is far off in the calendar, but it's tax day. Filing early will help you be financially prepared, avoid any surprises, and help prevent identity theft.
People in the Lowcountry are getting ready to watch the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots will face off the Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Some Charleston area bars are preparing for the large crowds for the big game.
Firefighters say no one was hurt in a house fire Sunday morning in North Charleston.
