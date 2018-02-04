Police investigating fatal shooting in West Ashley

Quantcast

By Joie Harrison, Producer
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting, they said.

Authorities say police were called to the scene on Jaywood Circle near Hazelwood Drive shortly after 8 p.m. 

The victim was transported to MUSC where they later died.

Charleston police have a suspect in custody, they say.

This is a developing story.  Check back for details. 

