Suspect in West Ashley fatal shooting waives right to bond hearing

The City of Charleston Police Department have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened Sunday night in West Ashley.

Taylin Greene, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Authorities say police were called to the scene on Jaywood Circle near Hazelwood Drive shortly after 8 p.m. and found a victim on the ground unresponsive.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Authorities say they were able to apprehend Green without incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

