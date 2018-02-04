Suspect in West Ashley fatal shooting waives right to bond hearing

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether one of its deputies followed proper procedure in arrest a man facing drug charges.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether one of its deputies followed proper procedure in arrest a man facing drug charges.More >>
The City of Charleston Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
The City of Charleston Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
Police say one person has been charged after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.More >>
Police say one person has been charged after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently looking for a man wanted in connection with a domestic dispute.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently looking for a man wanted in connection with a domestic dispute.More >>
A homicide case stemming from August 2016 has led to murder charges for one man.More >>
A homicide case stemming from August 2016 has led to murder charges for one man.More >>