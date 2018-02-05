Charges dismissed for woman accused of dressing in dinosaur costume, scaring carriage horses

The woman who allegedly scared a carriage horse in May 2017 when she dressed up in a dinosaur costume had the charges against her dismissed Wednesday morning.

She was previously charged with disorderly conduct and wearing a mask or disguise. Nicole Wells turned herself into police one day after the incident .

Police say when the carriage got to 160 Church St. on the afternoon of May 18, 2017, the person in the dinosaur costume began to make growling noises at the horse. This spooked the horses and they began backing up, according to police

While attempting to control the horses, the carriage driver fell out of the carriage and his leg was caught in the front left wheel, then run over by the vehicle, the police report states. Police say the carriage then struck a parked vehicle.

Carriage driver Van Sturgeon said he yelled at the person in the costume to "get out of here" three times, but the person did not move and continued to face the horses.

That caused the horses to back up and jackknife the carriage, the report states.

"Perhaps she did not realize what a threat that appeared to be to my animals, but they responded remarkably well," Sturgeon said at the time. "Any animal, you included, are entitled to your flight response, the key is how quickly do you come back under control. If I throw a snake on you and you jump, you're entitled to that, but if you can come back and get in control really quickly, that's the key to emotional control and both of the animals demonstrated that."

Sturgeon said he was speaking at the time the woman turned toward the horses and did not hear any growling sound, but said he wouldn't have been able to hear that from where he was.

"If she turned away, I'm fairly convinced that things would have been different," he said.

