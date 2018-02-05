Hearing scheduled for woman accused of dressing in dinosaur costume, scaring carriage horses

The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
The City of Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
Charleston Southern University will dedicate its baseball complex in honor of a former player’s mother, who was killed in the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston.More >>
Charleston Southern University will dedicate its baseball complex in honor of a former player’s mother, who was killed in the 2015 shooting at Emanuel AME church in downtown Charleston.More >>
The woman who allegedly scared a carriage horse in May 2017 when she dressed up in a dinosaur costume is expected in court Monday.More >>
The woman who allegedly scared a carriage horse in May 2017 when she dressed up in a dinosaur costume is expected in court Monday.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
portion of King Street was closed while first responders removed a flagpole that fell down, police say.More >>
portion of King Street was closed while first responders removed a flagpole that fell down, police say.More >>