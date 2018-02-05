Grand Oak trees a point of contention in plans for new West Ashley subdivision

A purposed subdivision in West Ashley would force the removal of several large, old oak trees, something some residents in the area aren't too excited about.

The area in question is in the 100 block of Ashley Hall Plantation Road, which is home to 19 Grand Oak trees. A developer wants the trees moved for the subdivision.

The following conditions would allow for the trees to be removed.

If the trees are dead or dying.

If the trees pose an imminent safety hazard to nearby buildings, pedestrians or car traffic.

If the removal is approved by the Board of Zoning appeals

The area is zoned as a single family residential unit which means only four units are allowed per acre. The proposed plan includes 47 single-family lots on jus over 20 acres.

Some of the trees on this property are over 100 years old.

The letter of intent submitted by the developers states they have done intensive research with arborists and Charleston County Staff.

The letter says their plan will save the best trees and remove the exotic and invasive species. Additionally, 255 new trees would be planted on the site.

The meeting starts Monday night at 4:30 p.m. at 4045 Bridgeview Dr.

