Berkeley Co. deputies warn of scam targeting the elderly

An old scam has taken a new twist according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have received recent calls from elderly residents saying a person claiming to be an attorney for their grandson or granddaughter in another state. They're then told to send $4,000 to the attorney.

Callers sometimes know the names of family members which deputies say can add to the credibility of the call.

The scam operates by asking for $4,000 in money cards and then the scammer wants the victim to give them the codes to the cards. Once this is done, the money on the cards is drawn down almost immediately.

Deputies are asking that if you know anyone who could be a target, especially the elderly, that you educate them about them about the scam and how it works.

