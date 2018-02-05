Man charged with attempted murder in Colleton Co.

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted murder in Colleton County (Source: AP)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Colleton County early Saturday morning.

Colleton County deputies arrested Peris Saquan Williams, 24, in connection with the incident.

The victim stated in the incident report that Williams was sitting in a 2000 Ford Fusion in her backyard in the 200 block of Wasson Lane when she arrived home.

He later kicked in the door and got into a verbal altercation with the victim and fired shots into the air when he left, according to the incident report.

The victim then decided to get in her car to pursue him and get Williams' license plate number. When the two stopped at the intersection of Cottageville Highway and Robinson Boulevard, Williams fired three shots which hit the victim's vehicle, according to the incident report.

The victim then called law enforcement after the incident happened.

