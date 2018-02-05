U.S. coast guard evacuates cargo ship crew member to Charleston

The City of Charleston Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
The City of Charleston Police Department has arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting, they said.More >>
Police say one person has been charged after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.More >>
Police say one person has been charged after a shooting outside a Summerville movie theater Saturday night.More >>
A man was evacuated from a cargo ship 19 miles east of Charleston Sunday night.More >>
A man was evacuated from a cargo ship 19 miles east of Charleston Sunday night.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Colleton County early Saturday morning.More >>
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Colleton County early Saturday morning.More >>