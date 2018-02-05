Quantcast

U.S. coast guard evacuates cargo ship crew member to Charleston

A man was evacuated from a cargo ship 19 miles east of Charleston Sunday night. 

Coast Guard station Charleston sent a 45-foot boat to the Pacific Pearl cargo ship at 6 p.m. Sunday night and arrived at 8:53 p.m., according to officials.

He was found to have high blood pressure and was transferred back to Charleston for a waiting EMS vehicle, officials said. 

The man was reported to be in stable condition.

