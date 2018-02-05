N. Charleston man charged with murder in 2016 homicide case

A homicide case stemming from August 2016 has led to murder charges for one man.

Antoine Gill, 33, has been charged with murder for a shooting which occurred on Hassell Avenue the night of Aug. 24, 2016.

Gill was taken into custody Saturday night when the Charleston County Sheriff's Office notified the North Charleston police that an assault victim in the hospital was also wanted in relation to the homicide. The North Charleston police then put Gill in custody by handcuffing him to the hospital bed, according to the incident report.

Officers found an unoccupied Lincoln Navigator that hit a utility pole in the 4700 block of Hassell Avenue, the initial incident report said. EMS found a shooting victim roughly one block away who later died at the hospital.

While having a conversation with a Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputy, Gill advised: "No, I didn't do it, but I was driving the car."

