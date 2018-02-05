CCSO: Domestic dispute leads to search for suspect in water near James Island

A man is refusing to come out of the water near James Island (Source: AP)

Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently looking for a man wanted in connection with a domestic dispute.

Deputies are trying to get the suspect out of the Ashley River on James Island near Paul Revere Drive according to CCSO spokesman Roger Antonio. While responding, the man fled the scene, Antonio said.

The man has yet to come out of the water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.

