National Action Network holds news conference on violent Charleston Co. arrest

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether one of its deputies followed proper procedure in arrest a man facing drug charges.

The National Action Network plans to hold a news conference Monday afternoon outside the sheriff's office to respond to the investigation.

Lamont Simmons, 27, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and resisting arrest, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio.

"The Charleston County Sheriff's Office reviews all use of force incidents and, as a result of the review, has immediately opened an internal investigation to determine if the deputy followed proper procedure," Antonio said.

The investigation stems from an altercation that happened at a North Charleston gas station in the 8500 block of Rivers Avenue on Jan. 28, Antonio said.

A Charleston deputy became involved in a struggle with Simmons after the deputy noticed Simmons had what appeared to be illegal drugs in the form of a powdery substance in a clear plastic baggy in the front left pocket of his hooded sweatshirt, an incident report states.

The deputy was on his way to work and was not equipped with his duty belt, which consists of handcuffs, a stun gun and other equipment, he said. The deputy attempted to subdue Simmons until additional officers could arrive, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The deputy asked Simmons to step off to the side so he could ask Simmons about the contents but said Simmons started to pull away and began to actively resist the attempt to detain him, the incident report states.

Deputies say Simmons pushed into the deputy with enough force to dislodge the deputy's body-worn camera, and during the struggle, Simmons threw the deputy against the shelves along the front wall of the business.

Simmons continued to ignore "loud verbal commands to stop resisting and to stop reaching into his pockets," the report states. Simmons reached into his pockets and was able to gain control over the bag, open it and shake the contents into the air, the report states.

The deputy said he attempted to conduct a shoulder pin restraint which was modified because of Simmons' positioning and was able to gain control of Simmons.

At some point during the struggle, a concerned citizen assisted the deputy in controlling Simmons, the report states.

North Charleston Police arrived and took Simmons into custody, the report states. Police collected approximately one gram of a white crystal-like substance, which field-tested presumptive for cocaine, while the deputy collected approximately one gram of a white powder-like substance that also field-tested presumptive for cocaine, the report states.

Simmons was transported by ambulance to Trident Medical Center to be evaluated and later transported to the Al Cannon Detention Center, deputies say.

The deputy was also transported to a hospital for evaluation after possible exposure to the drugs during the struggle, Antonio said.

